Team Pushpa Wishes Stylish Star Allu Arjun Unveiling A New Poster From The Movie

Highlights

Today being Allu Arjun's 38th birthday, he is all enjoying his special day with his family.

Today being Allu Arjun's 38th birthday, he is all enjoying his special day with his family. Well, the makers of Arjun's nest movie 'Pushpa' have surprised the audience yesterday itself by releasing the teaser of this movie. They have introduced Pushpa Raj to all the audience made us go jaw dropped with his fantabulous de-glamour look. Today, they have once again treated their fans by unveiling the new poster from the movie.

In this poster, Allu Arjun looked awesome riding the bike. He sported in a white shirt and teamed it with a denim pant. His modish sunnies and short bob haircut with curly detailing gave him a suave look. He is seen waving his hand and posed with an intense expression. The makers also wrote, "Team #Pushpa Wishes Icon Staar @alluarjun a very Happy Birthday ♥ #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun



#PushpaRaj #ThaggedheLe".

Speaking about the 'Pushpa' movie, being a Sukumar directorial it has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actors. The story deals with red sanders plot. Speaking about the plot, director Sukumar said, "The red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra is a convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative through a coolie-turned-smuggle."

This movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie makers banner. It also has Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in the prominent roles. Fahadh Fassil is a renowned Mollywood actor who also bagged the prestigious Nation Award and four Kerala State Film Awards at a very young age will be seen in the antagonist role.

Most of the Tollywood stars also wished him through social media and sent their love to this ace actor…

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Varun Tej Konidela


Ravi Teja


Rakul Preet Singh


Aadhi


Sushant


Kabir Duhan Singh

Sudheer Varma


Sundeep Kishan



Vakkantam Vamsi


Raashi Khanna


Sreenu Vaitla


Pragya Jaiswal


Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!!!


