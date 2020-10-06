Team RRR resumes shoot; work begins again on October 5

After putting a stop to the shoot schedule in March, owing to the pandemic, team RRR is happy to finally get back to work. On Monday, October 5, work resumed for the film in Hyderabad with key members of the cast and crew present.

Speaking about the development, director SS Rajamouli shares: "It's been a very long break and the time was only helpful in making things better for the film. The entire team is geared up to come back and restart the work we had begun before things changed. I am looking forward to showing the audience the film. Their support through these times have been never-ending and the entire team owes them one for their immense support."

Producer DVV Danayya said, "Extraordinary times need extraordinary measures. Keeping that in mind, we have resumed work! All this, while keeping in mind the safety protocols that are absolutely necessary in these times. Every member of the cast and crew is sacrosanct and we'd like to ensure they are in a safe zone. Times have changed and the ways we work had to as well. But the passion for films and the excitement to get back hasn't!"

To celebrate getting back to work, the team is all set to release the long due first look of Bheem, portrayed by NTR on October 22! The reception to the first look of Ram Charan's portrayal of Rama Raju was phenomenal.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a pan-India film produced on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. Starring NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and sever others in key roles, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.