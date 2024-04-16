Teja Sajja’s Hanu Man Shatters Records: Earns Rs 126 Crore Profit for Distributors

‘Hanu-Man,’ the brainchild of writer-director Prasanth Varma, took the box office by storm in January. This superhero flick, starring Teja Sajja in the titular role, wasn't just a movie; it was a commercial phenomenon. After generating immense buzz with its premiere shows, ‘Hanu-Man’ quickly transitioned into blockbuster territory. The audience demand was so high that theatres had to scramble to add more screenings. But the true sign of success came within two days of release - the movie had raked in enough profits to cover its entire cost!

However, ‘Hanu-Man's’ impact went beyond just breaking even. The film shattered records when it came to profits for the people who bought the rights to show it in theatres (theatrical business). While the movie only needed a share of 28.5 crores to recover its investment, its final run yielded a staggering 154.68 crores! This translates to a jaw-dropping profit of 126.18 crores for the distributors, making ‘Hanu-Man’ an epic blockbuster in the truest sense.

The film's narrative revolves around Hanumanthu, a resident of the fictional Anjanadri. Through a twist of fate, Hanumanthu becomes imbued with the powers of the revered Hindu deity, Lord Hanuman. Clad in these newfound abilities, Hanumanthu takes it upon himself to safeguard the people of Anjanadri. The story unfolds as he confronts a villain named Michael, and their clash forms the crux of the movie's action-packed plot.

Supporting Teja Sajja are Amritha Aiyer as the leading lady, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, and other talented actors round out the cast. With its impressive visuals by cinematographer Dasaradhi Sivendra, sharp editing by Sai Babu Talari, and a captivating soundtrack by Gowra Hari and Anudeep Dev, ‘Hanu-Man’ delivered a complete cinematic package that resonated deeply with audiences.