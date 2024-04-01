Telugu DMF’s ‘Originday’ sets new milestones in digital creator community

The inaugural Digital Creators Meet, #ORIGINDAY, organized by the Telugu Digital Media Federation (Telugu DMF), has not only heralded a momentous occasion in digital creativity but also established unprecedented milestones in the digital space. Attended by over 700 digital creators and influencers, the event held at HICC Novotel in Hyderabad stands as the largest gathering of its kind in South India, showcasing the robustness and vitality of the digital creator community.



A standout moment at the event was the candid interview session featuring Rowdy Star Vijay Devarakonda and the legendary Padma Vibhushan awardee, Megastar Chiranjeevi. This unique interaction provided valuable insights into the minds of two influential figures in Indian entertainment, bridging generations of cinema and digital content creation. The session has garnered widespread attention across digital platforms, underscoring its universal appeal and influence.

Furthermore, #ORIGINDAY achieved a remarkable feat by live-streaming on over 100 digital creators' pages and channels across various platforms. This extensive live coverage ensured global visibility for key moments of the event, including the launch of the Telugu DMF Elite Membership card by Vijay Devarakonda and the Health Card by Megastar Chiranjeevi. These initiatives underscore Telugu DMF's dedication to supporting the health and professional growth of digital creators and their families.

The event facilitated networking, learning, and celebrated the collective spirit and innovation of the digital content creator community. With insightful discussions, interactive sessions, and a grand celebration of digital creativity, #ORIGINDAY has set a new benchmark for digital creator meets in South India.

Looking back on the achievements and ground breaking initiatives unveiled at #ORIGINDAY, it's evident that the event has significantly contributed to the evolution of the digital content landscape. Telugu Digital Media Federation's vision of empowering digital creators has been vividly realized, paving the way for a future brimming with endless possibilities for creativity and collaboration in the digital realm.