Telugu Film Directors Association election results

In a significant turn of events, the Telugu Film Directors Association elections were conducted at the Telugu Film Chamber, Hyderabad, witnessing an impressive turnout of 1113 voters. The results have been unveiled, revealing a resounding victory for Director Veera Shankar's panel.

Veera Shankar, who contested for the position of President, secured a convincing win against his opponent, Samudhra, with a substantial majority of 232 votes. The election showcased the overwhelming support for Veera Shankar's leadership.

The Vice-President positions were clinched by Directors Sai Rajesh and Vassishta. Sai Rajesh emerged with 576 votes, while Vassishta secured 355 votes, further emphasizing the widespread support for Veera Shankar's panel.

The race for the General Secretary position proved to be thrilling, with Subbareddy securing victory by a slim margin of two votes (396 votes) against Maddhineni Ramesh (394 votes).

In the Joint Secretary roles, Vaddanam Ramesh and Kasturi Srinivas emerged victorious with 436 and 374 votes, respectively. Priyadarshi (503 votes) and Vamsi Krishna (322 votes) claimed the positions of Organizing Secretaries.

With a significant majority of 215 votes, PV Ramarao was elected as the Treasurer, rounding out the successful campaign for Veera Shankar's panel.

The election results highlight the decisive mandate for the new leadership, signaling a positive and dynamic future for the Telugu Film Directors Association under Veera Shankar's guidance.