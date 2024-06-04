Telugu Film Producers Council lauds alliance victory in Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly elections

The Telugu Film Producers Council expresses jubilation over the electoral success of the alliance comprising the Telugu Desam Party (led by Nara Chandra Babu Naidu), Janasena Party (led by Pawan Kalyan), and Bharatiya Janata Party (led by Daggupati Purandareswari) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections. The decisive victory, particularly for the Telugu Desam Party, reflects the people's desire for positive change and advancement for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Emphasizing the Telugu film industry's steadfast support for the state's development, the council pledges its continued assistance and services for the growth of the Telugu film industry in Andhra Pradesh. With hopes for fruitful cooperation from the new government, the council anticipates collaborative efforts for the industry's advancement.

Heartiest congratulations are extended to all the victorious alliance candidates, with a sincere wish for their capable leadership and dedication to propel Andhra Pradesh to greater heights. Special acknowledgment is given to Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, and CH. Srinivasa Rao (alias Vamsikrishna Yadav), esteemed members of the Telugu Film Producers Council, for their resounding victories in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections.