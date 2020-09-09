Telugu TV actress Sravani commits suicide in Hyderabad

Telugu serials actress Sravani allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Madhura Nagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday night. According to the parents of the deceased, Sravani went to the bathroom and hanged herself in the house when the family members broked the door. The family member rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Sravani who has been working in several TV serials for the last eight years was currently starring in Manasu Mamata, Mauna Ragam serials and others.



Meanwhile, she has got acquainted with Devaraju Reddy of Gollaprolu, Kakinada a few years ago who approached Sravani saying that he had no parents. Later he turned out to be a saddist who started harassing her for a few days leading Shravani to take the final plunge. SR Nagar police are currently investigating the case, which was registered following a complaint by Sravani's parents. The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

It seems that Devaraja Reddy has got introduced himself to Sravani in Tik Tak and got acquaintance. On the other hand, the deceased's brother demanded that Devaraju Reddy, who was responsible for his sister's death, be severely punished while the police are in search of the Devaraju Reddy.