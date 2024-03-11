‘TeluguDMF’ gets a grand launch with the hands of Chiranjeevi and Minister Ponguleti

In a significant move to unite content creators and influencers within the Telugu-speaking community, the Telugu Digital Media Federation (TeluguDMF) has been launched. The initiative aims to bring together diverse voices, including website writers, social media influencers, and meme creators, fostering collaboration and offering essential benefits.



The inauguration of the TeluguDMF website was graced by the presence of Padma Vibhushan Megastar Chiranjeevi, who recognized the importance of the Federation in uniting and empowering content creators. He commended the initiative for its pioneering effort in providing guidance, health benefits, and collaboration opportunities for individuals contributing to digital content. Megastar Chiranjeevi expressed his full support and best wishes for the success of TeluguDMF.

Telangana’s Information & Public Relations Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, added to the momentum by unveiling the Federation's logo and poster. Recognizing the transformative power of digital content, he affirmed the state government's support for TeluguDMF, emphasizing its role in bringing together the diverse voices of the Telugu-speaking community.

The launch of TeluguDMF marks a significant step forward in recognizing and empowering digital content creators and influencers within the Telugu-speaking community. The Federation's commitment to collaboration, support, and guidance reflects a new era in fostering unity and amplifying the voices of content creators across various platforms.











