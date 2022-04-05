Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast Telugu Trailer Is Out

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Thalapathy Vijay is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Beast… The Tamil trailer is unveiled a couple of days ago and today, the makers dropped the Telugu trailer and treated all the fans of Vijay of Tollywood. The makers shared the trailer on their Twitter page and showcased a glimpse of his action thriller…

Along with dropping the trailer poster, the makers also wrote, "The power-packed #BeastTrailer is here https://youtube.com/watch?v=4i00NbT1ceo".

The trailer starts off with showcasing how terrorists hijack a mall in the city. Then the government gives the charge to Selva Raghavan and asks him to deal with the attack. He then introduces the Beast 'Veera Raghava' and says that, he will deal with terrorists and show off his prowess. Vijay comes into attack and enters the mall with a clever plan. He then fights with the terrorists and protects the people stuck in the mall. Even Pooja Hegde is also seen in the mall.

Speaking about the details of the Beast movie, it is being directed by Nelson and has Pooja and Vijay as the lead actors. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, John Vijay, Shaji Chen, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, Sunil Reddy, Shiva Arvind, Sujatha Babu, Smruthi, Janani Durga, Madhuri Watts and Hasini Pavithra. This movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. This movie will be released on 13th April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide!