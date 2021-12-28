Thaman reassures a fan regarding Radhe Shyam' release

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is all set to come up with the upcoming much-awaited period film 'Radhe Shyam'. Touted to be a fantasy love story, Pooja Hegde is romancing Prabhas in the film.

We already knew, 'Radhe Shyam' has multiple music directors for songs. Now, the makers have approached Thaman for the BGM in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages of the flick. When a netizen asked is it even possible to compose the BGM for the whole movie within 20 days deadline, Thaman came up with an assuring answer. "When the film is super true to its content, we can complete it and go to any extent and achieve the targets #BlockbusterRadheShyam IDHI FIX." Wrote Thaman giving the much-needed clarity.





Being directed by 'Jil' fame Radha Krishna Kumar, UV Creations in association with T Series is bankrolling this project.