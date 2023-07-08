Thaman spending sleepless nights for ‘Bro’

“Bro” starring Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej is the next big thing in Telugu film industry. Thaman, who has given fantastic albums, is composing the tunes for this fantasy comedy-drama.

The first single, “My Dear Markandeya,” is all set to hit social media today at 4:05 PM, and fans eagerly waiting for it. The latest tweet of the music composer about the song has gone viral. Thaman was seen working even during the wee hours of the day to deliver quality product to the fans. Thaman revealed how challenging it will be for technicians during times like these.

Thaman’s unwavering dedication and commitment to the film is impressing the fans of mega heroes. TG Vishwa Prasad is the producer of Bro. The movie is slated for a grand release on 28th July.





Song release day it’s like this bro .. hardly we get time to sleep .. need to check all formats of audio syncing formatting uploading…



So many audio platforms .

Delivery on quality outputs ..



We enjoy this ❤️‍🔥

And it’s #BRO 🔥Our first coming



🫶




