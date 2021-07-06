Thaman to come on board for SSMB28?

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently signed a project with the wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas. The makers are yet to officially announce the details of the crew for the film.



SS Thaman has worked with both Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. He is likely to get on board for #SSMB28. But the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited. The buzz is that he will soon begin the work of music for the film.



Harika and Hassine Creations banner is bankrolling this project. The shooting of this film will hit the floors as soon as Mahesh Babu wraps up 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' under the direction of Parasuram.



The shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will resume from the 15th of this month and rumors are rife that the makers are planning to unveil the teaser of the film on August 9th on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday.

