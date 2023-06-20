Thaman tweets on bananas and buttermilk goes viral

Since afternoon, there has been a lot of speculation on social media that music composer Thaman has been expelled from a highly-anticipated biggie featuring a star hero and replaced with yet another composer from Chennai. The speculation also led to intense trolling and it prompted Thaman to post a sly tweet on “banana and buttermilk”, targeting his trolls.





Bananas 🍌 are very healthy for tummy Burning’s 😉

Beeewwwwwwww 🤐tats a lovely burps 🤠 pic.twitter.com/i8Tq0N6oXL — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 19, 2023

“Bananas are very healthy for tummy Burning’s Beeewwwwwwww tats a lovely burps (sic),” Thaman tweeted. Just when his tweet began to go viral, he posted yet another tweet which read, “And also From Tom I am starting #Buttermilk Stall for free of cost at my studios people suffering with stomach burning symptoms are welcome please get cure (sic)”





And also From Tom I am starting #Buttermilk Stall for free of cost at my studios people suffering with stomach burning symptoms are welcome 🙏 pls get cured 👌🏼🤠



Good nite lots of work ahead don’t want to waste my time 🕰️ 🙏 and urs also #peace & #love

♥️🫶 and

some… pic.twitter.com/e2Fx7xkA6d — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 19, 2023

“Good night, lots of work ahead. Don’t want to waste my time and yours also #peace & #love and some #bananas,” Thaman concluded. Well, needless to say that Thaman surely became a hot topic of discussion with his sarcastic tweets. And whether or not the ongoing rumors on his replacement from the star hero’s film will turn out to be true or not remains to be seen.