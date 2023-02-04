The filming schedule for Jr NTR's NTR30 has been finalized.

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's NTR30 has been one of the most highly anticipated projects in recent times. Despite a long wait, the production of the film is finally making progress. The first filming schedule is set to be an action-packed one, taking place at a specially designed and constructed set in Shamshabad. During this schedule, Jr NTR will be filming a brief but intense action sequence.

The next filming location will be in Goa, where the production unit will be shifted for a more elaborate shooting schedule. The core plot of the film will be advanced through several key scenes shot in this location. The shooting plan for the film has been established, and regular filming is expected to commence in March or April.



Fans and audiences have been eagerly awaiting this film, and with the progress being made, it is likely to live up to their expectations. The film promises to be an action-packed, thrilling experience with Jr NTR's performance and Koratala Siva's direction. With the shooting plan finally in place, the wait for NTR30 is almost over. The film is sure to be a standout project in the coming months and is a must-watch for fans of Jr NTR and the Indian film industry.

