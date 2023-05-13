The First Glimpse Of Ram Potheneni And Boyapati’s Untitled Is Out

This movie will hit the theatres on 20th October 2023 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!

Tollywood’s young and energetic actor Ram Potheneni teamed up with complete mass director Boyapati Sreenu for his 20th movie. It has latest sensation Sreeleela as the lead actress and is it is going to be a complete action thriller. Off late, the makers dropped the first glimpse of the movie on social media and showcased a new appeal of this ‘Red’ actor…

Along with sharing the post, they also wrote, “We have Something Crazy in Store to make USTAAD @ramsayz's Birthday More Special. Dropping the #BoyapatiRAPO 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 on May 15 @ 11:25 AM #BoyapatiRAPOonOct20”.

Ram looked amazing in the poster in a complete mass appeal holding a baseball bat with the backdrop of decorated ox… He sported in a rough look with denim clothes and a messy beard and hair.

On the occasion of Ram Potheneni’s birthday on 15th May 2023, the makers are all set to unveil the first thunder of this movie.

RAPO 20 is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and will have Sree Leela as the lead actress. This movie is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this action entertainer while it is being made with a lavish budget in total 5 languages namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Editing is being done by Tammiraju and the art direction department is handled by AS Prakash.

RAPO 20 will hit the theatres on 20th October 2023 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!