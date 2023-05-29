Live
The India House: The Haunting Background Score Of The Announcement Video Is Played By Budapest Team
- Nikhil and Anupam Kher’s ‘The India House’ BGM is scored by the Budapest team…
- The makers dropped the glimpse of the haunting BGM score and made us go aww with their amazing tuning!
It is all known that Tollywood's mega power star Ram Charan Tej launched his own production house 'V Mega Pictures' in collaboration with his friend Vikram. Already they announced their first movie 'The India House' with Nikhil and Anupam Kher and dropped the announcement video on social media. It bagged millions of views and showcased a glimpse of the intense plot which deals with the London Revolution! We need to specially mention about the BGM as it took the video to the next level. Off late, the makers dropped the glimpse of the BGM orchestra and stated that it is scored by the Budapest team…
Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, “A grand ensemble of orchestra from Budapest played the haunting background score for #TheIndiaHouse Announcement video - https://bit.ly/TheIndiaHouseAnnouncement #JaiMataDi #RevolutionIsBrewing #ThisIsYoungIndia”.
Going with the announcement video, Nikhil is introduced as Shiva and Anupam Kher and Shyam ji with the backdrop of the London revolution plot.
This movie is being directed by debutant Ram Vamsi Krishna and produced by Ram Charan, Vikram and Abhishek Aggarwal under the V Mega Pictures and AAArts Official banner. Even the caption, “An epic journey across the oceans through the forgotten heroic history of one nation” also raised the expectations on the movie!