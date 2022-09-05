The Lyrical Video Of 'Kadile Kadile' Song From Nivetha And Regina's 'Saakini Daakini' Movie Is Out

Tollywood's young actresses Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas are all set to entertain their fans with an action thriller 'Saakini Daakini' this month itself. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media with their digital updates. Already the trailer is out and it showcased the lead actresses in a trainee cop roles Shalini and Damini. Off late, they also unveiled the lyrical video of the new single "Kadile Kadile…" song and showcased the power of women in this female-oriented movie.

Both the lead actresses shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song poster, Nivetha also wrote, "#KadileKadile The Rage of Saakini Daakini out now https://youtu.be/Ix_CYtt_x-g #SaakiniDaakini #SDonSep16th".

The lyrical video showcases the lead actresses Shaalini and Damini fighting with goons in a parking area. As they are trained cops, they thrash them and showcase women power. Even the song lyrics penned by Rakendu Mouli are also powerful while female singers Ramya Kirtana, Sireesha Bhagavatula & Soujanya Bhagavatula showed off their magic with the amazing voices. Mikey Mccleary's composition is also awesome!

Nivetha will be seen as Shalini while Regina will essay the role of Damini and so, we need to wait and watch to know why they are termed as demons. The trailer will showcase how these two lead actresses turn friends from enemies after facing an issue at the IPS training centre.

Saakini Dakini movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Sunitha Tati and Suresh Daggubati under the Suresh Productions and Guru Films banners.

This film will hit the big screens on 16th September, 2022…



