The Making Of The Under Water Sequence From Naga Chaitanya And Krithi Shetty’s ‘Custody’ Is Unveiled Ahead Of The Release

It is all known that Tollywood's young actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty's most-awaited 'Custody' movie will hit the theatres tomorrow, the makers are doing their best by unveiling continuous updates on social media to keep up the momentum. Already, they shared the censor certificate and run-time details and now, they dropped a glimpse of an intense underwater sequence and raised the expectations on the movie.



Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya also shared the making video and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, they also wrote, “Witness the Efforts Behind the Making of Breathtaking Underwater Sequence for #Custody https://youtu.be/J3Kp2EXRilY http://bit.ly/CustodyMovieBMS #CustodyOnMay12”.

The making video showcases how Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty prepped up for the underwater sequence. It finally made us witness a glimpse of Chay in his constable attire breaking the jail gate underwater. This scene definitely raised the expectations bar…

After giving the #Custody Tamil and Telugu content !!! Thank q boys for the non stop marathon!! Unbelievable last one week🙏🏽🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXt8srMaMq — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 11, 2023

Even the director Venkat Prabhu praised the hard work of his boys and shared this pic on his Twitter page…

This is another new poster from Custody and it showcases all the lead actors in intense appeals…

This poster showcases lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty along with the antagonist Arvind Swami…

Even Sarath Kumar also shared an intense poster ahead of the movie release and treated all his fans… It showcased him along with the protagonist and antagonist in the intense appeals.

The movie bagged ‘U/A’ censor certificate…

Going with the earlier released trailer, it first introduces Naga Chaitanya aka Shiva as a constable and makes us witness a glimpse of his love tale with Krithi Shetty. But her parents oppose their love and try to fix her wedding with another person. Amid all this personal life chaos, a deadly criminal Aravind Swami will be captured by the police officers. But as he tries to escape from custody, Shiva takes the responsibility of taking him to court. But he faces many troubles and fights with goons to protect the truth and stand by the side of the law. On the whole, the trailer is all intense and showcases Shiva's fight for truth…

Custody is helmed by young director Venkat Prabhu and is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is Naga Chaitanya’s 22nd project while director Venkat’s 11th movie! This movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023 having Premi Vishwanath and Sarath Kumar in prominent roles.