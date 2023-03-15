The New Poster From Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' Is Out Ahead Of The Teaser Launch…

At present Naga Chaitanya's Custody is the most-awaited one of the summer movie season! Having Krithi Shetty in the lead role, it is a complete action thriller and showcases Chay in the cop role. Already the makers locked the teaser launch date and ahead of its release, they are trying to keep up the buzz with frequent updates on social media. Off late, they unveiled a new poster of Naga Chaitanya and made the fans eagerly await for the teaser!



Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty also shared the new poster on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

He also wrote, "#custody #CustodyTeaser out tomorrow at 4.51pm . Stay tuned !! #CustodyOnMay12". The poster showcases Naga Chaitanya trying to open the door of a van underwater! The teaser will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 16th March, 2023 @4:51 PM.

In the earlier released poster, Naga Chaitanya is introduced as police officer A. Bhiva!

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are tuning the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Casting Details of Custody:

• Naga Chaitanya

• Krithi Shetty

• Priyamani

• Sarath Kumar

• Vennela Kishore

• Premgi

• Sampath Raj

• Arvind Swami

• Ramki

Popular TV actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie. The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!