The Promo Of ‘Etthara Janda’ Song From Ram Charan And Junior NTR’s RRR Movie Is Out!

As said the makers of the magnum opus RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) have started their promotions with a bang dropped the promo of the song "Etthara Janda…" on social media… All three lead actors Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt are seen in this video showing off their love for the country…



Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Junior NTR shared the promo of the song on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo video, he also wrote, "Here's #RRRCelebrationAnthem Promo.. https://youtube.com/watch?v=O7yqSvUXagw&list=PLgCNTKEOcOc6N4hJ457rInHcz8sf3mSba&index=1Full song on March 14th, 4 pm! An @mmkeeravaani Musical #RRRonMarch25th #RRRMovie".

All three of them looked great in the traditional avatars and are seen lifting the Indian flag with a proud feeling. The promo raised the expectations on the movie and the full song will be out on 14th March, 2022! Ram Charan and Junior NTR sported in traditional pancha and kurta while Alia Bhatt looked great in the beautiful white pink half saree!

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. Well, it has Ram Charan Teja and Junior NTR in the lead roles essaying the characters of Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem while Alia Bhatt will be seen as Sita and Olivia Morris will be seen as the love interest of NTR. Along with them, the movie also has an ensemble support cast of Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick. The earlier released posters and videos showcased the best buddy bond between the lead actors Ram and Bheem and they will together fight for Independence in this fictional tale against the British.

RRR movie is all set to hit the screens on 25th March, 2022…