The Soothing Title Song Of Santosh Shoban And Malavika Nair's 'Anni Manchi Sakunamule' Is All Melodious

Tollywood's young actor Santosh Shoban teamed up with ace director Nandini Reddy for a complete family entertainer 'Anni Manchi Sakunamule'… Having Malavika Nair as the lead actress and going with a soothing love track, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the title song and treated the music buffs on the occasion of the Ugadi festival…

Along with the makers, even Santosh also shared the title song and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along sharing the song poster, they also wrote, "ఈ సంవత్సరం మనందరికీ మంచి శకునములే… The soothing Title Song Of #AnniManchiSakunamule out now! - https://youtu.be/3Sz41Y0DiTM".

The song is all beautiful and showcased the lovely moments of Santosh and Malavika's family… Karthik once again created magic with his awesome voice while Mickey J Meyer's composition took it to the next level. Rahman's lyrics also made the song turn into the best one and it will definitely be the melodious blockbuster of this year…

Going with the earlier released teaser, both the families of Santosh and Malavika stay close and enjoy a close bond with each other. Even the lead actors are loved by their families. But suddenly Rajendra Prasad's car accident brings the twist. Gautami's timely comedy with Vennala Kishore ends the teaser and promises and complete family drama for this summer.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie is directed by Nandini Reddy and is produced by Swapna and Priyanka Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Mickey J Meyer is scoring tunes for this family entertainer.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule movie will hit theatres on 18th May, 2023!