The Teaser Of Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Is Unveiled

On the occasion of the auspicious Maha Shivaratri, the ace Tollywood actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Potheneni, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas treated all their fans by unveiling new updates from their upcoming movies… Off late, even Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie Ramarao On Duty and surprised all his fans…

Ravi Teja shared the teaser on his Twitter page and also extended the 'Maha Shivaratri' wishes to all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Duty calling!! #RamaRaoOnDuty Happy #Mahashivratri".

Going with the teaser, Ravi Teja is introduced as 'Rama Rao Mandal Revenue Officer and Assistant Collector'. He looked classy in the Government officer's post and is seen working for the betterment of the people. His superior Tanikella Bharani also praises him as a superman and on the other hand, another police officer is seen in the forest to solve some issue. In the end, even the veteran actor Venu Thottempudi is seen in the cop attire making his come back to the big screens after many years. We need to wait and watch to know what the forest conspiracy is and how Ramarao will deal with it…

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Sree, Tanikella Bharani and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles in this movie. Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, Ramarao On Duty movie is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners. Venu Thottempudi is also part of this most-awaited movie and he is back to the big screens after 9 long years. He was last seen in the Ramachari movie and then took a long break…

Along with this movie, Ravi Teja is also busy working for Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao movies.

Ravanasura movie is being helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners.

Coming to the Dhamaka movie, it is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! This is the biopic of a notorious thief in the 1970s. It will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.