The title of Varun Sandesh's new film is interesting

Telugu actor Varun Sandesh, who recently played a negative role in Sundeep Kishan's film "Michael", has now revealed the first-look poster and title for his next project. The movie, titled "Chitram Choodara", is directed by RN Harshavardhan and also stars Dhanraj and Kasi Vishwanath in important roles.

The poster features the trio sitting in jail. The movie also includes notable actors such as Allari Ravi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, Raja Raveendra, Shivajiraja, Sheetal Bhatt, Meena Kumari, and Annapurnamma. Aditi Gautam, known for her role in "Neninthe", will be featured in a special song.

The movie is produced by Seshu Maramreddy and Boyapati Bhagyalakshmi under the BM Cinemas banner, with Dhana Thummala as the co-producer. The music for the movie is composed by Radhan. The release date for "Chitram Choodara" will be announced soon.