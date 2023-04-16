The Wildest Poster Of Akhil Akkineni's Agent Movie Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Akhil is all set to hit the theatres with his wildest avatar through Agent movie. Being a Surender Reddy espionage thriller, there are many expectations on it. Till now, we have seen Akhil as a lover boy but now, we are going to witness him as a spy and that too in his completely transformed body! This time, Akhil is ready to hit the bull's eye and bag a blockbuster. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy with both online and offline promotions. At present, they unveiled the wildest poster of Akhil from the movie at USHA RAMA COLLEGE, Vijayawada and upped the excitement of all his fans…



The makers unveiled the wildest motion poster on their Twitter page also… Take a look!

The video showcased Akhil in his best… It made us witness Akhil being captured by a goon and when he is asked about his whereabouts, Akhil roars and cleverly answers that he is sent by Osama Bin Laden, Gaddafi and Hitler… When the mask is removed he looks deadly and terrific doling out that he can be called as 'Wild Saale'… The trailer of this action thriller will be launched on 18th April, 2023!

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Casting Details:

• Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev

• Akhil Akkineni

• Sakshi Vaidya

• Dino Morea as God

• Vikramjeet Virk as Deva

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners.

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…