This is what ‘Spy’ collected at US box-office

This is what 'Spy' collected at US box-office
Nikhil’s Spy registered the highest day-one collections in the actor’s career. Directed by famous editor Garry BH, the movie is about a spy agent who...

Nikhil’s Spy registered the highest day-one collections in the actor’s career. Directed by famous editor Garry BH, the movie is about a spy agent who is on a mission to stop a dangerous terrorist. Iswarya Menon played the female lead. The movie is doing pretty well at the USA box office, and the latest to be known is that Spy inched past 250K$ mark in this region. The performance from here on will be interesting as the movie received mixed reviews from critics.

Sanya Thakur, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, Ravi Varma, Krishna Teja, Prisha Singh, and Sonia Naresh played key roles. The movie is mounted on a grand scale by K Rajashekhar Reddy on Ed Entrainments, who also provided the story.



