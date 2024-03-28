‘Tillu Square’ is more energetic and entertaining: Siddu Jonnalagadda

As the release of "Tillu Square" draws near, actor and writer Siddu Jonnalagadda shares his insights into the film's essence, his character Tillu, and the challenges of creating a sequel. Expressing a blend of nervousness and excitement, Jonnalagadda reflects on the unexpected success of the first installment, "DJ Tillu," and the pressure to meet audience expectations with the sequel. In "Tillu Square," Tillu emerges as an insecure individual masking his vulnerabilities with a flashy demeanor, a departure from Jonnalagadda's own reserved nature. Despite this contrast, Jonnalagadda finds playing Tillu liberating, allowing him to express his unique perspective on life through the character's comedic antics.

Jonnalagadda emphasizes that "Tillu Square" offers a fresh take on Tillu's escapades, promising a vibrant yet concise narrative within the crime comedy genre. While retaining core characters, the sequel explores a new universe, presenting Tillu in a more energetic light. Collaborating with a new director for the sequel posed its challenges, with Mallik Ram stepping in seamlessly. Jonnalagadda acknowledges the invaluable insights provided by director Trivikram, whose contributions enhanced the project's depth and narrative trajectory.

Addressing the prospect of expanding "Tillu" into a franchise, Jonnalagadda reveals aspirations but emphasizes that nothing is finalized yet. As both actor and writer, Jonnalagadda's dual role enables a deeper understanding of character dynamics, enhancing his performance on screen. He credits Thaman and Bheems Ceciroleo for their distinct musical contributions to the franchise, enriching the films' experiences with their compositions.

Navigating the pressure of living up to expectations from the first film, Jonnalagadda likens it to revisiting a favorite dish at a restaurant. Despite the challenge, he embraces the journey, focusing on evolving with each iteration. Looking ahead, Jonnalagadda plans to delve into acting projects, with a keen interest in exploring diverse genres and showcasing a grittier side through storytelling endeavors.

As "Tillu Square" prepares for its theatrical release, Jonnalagadda's candid insights provide a glimpse into the film's evolution and the creative process behind this highly anticipated sequel.



