‘Tillu Square’ nears Rs 100 Cr mark; collects Rs 85 Cr in five days
In a cinematic whirlwind that has captured the hearts of audiences, "Tillu Square" starring the charismatic Siddhu Jonnalagadda and the enchanting Anupama Parameswaran has emerged as a box office juggernaut. Directed by Mallik Ram, the crime comedy has garnered widespread acclaim, with Neha Shetty making a memorable cameo appearance.
Despite facing stiff competition from the IPL season, the film has surged ahead, amassing a staggering Rs 85 crores within just 5 days of its theatrical release. With the momentum showing no signs of slowing down, "Tillu Square" is poised to surpass the coveted ₹100 crore gross mark in the coming days, cementing its status as a blockbuster sensation.
Apart from the stellar performances of its lead actors, "Tillu Square" boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Prince Cecil, Muralidhar Goud, Murali Sharma, and Praneeth Reddy Kallem, who have contributed to the film's success with their captivating portrayals.
Behind the scenes, Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas joined forces to finance this cinematic extravaganza, demonstrating a commitment to delivering quality entertainment to audiences. The film's music, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, Ram Miriyala, and Achu Rajamani, has also played a pivotal role in enhancing the overall cinematic experience.
With its remarkable box office performance and widespread acclaim, "Tillu Square" stands as a testament to the power of captivating storytelling and stellar performances, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic journey.