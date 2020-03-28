Tollywood News: Time is not Just moving, says Ram Gopal Varma

Tollywood News: Ram Gopal Varma is constantly trying to make fun of the current times which are worse because of the widespread of Coronavirus in India. RGV is also spending time at home and is following social distancing. Today, he shared his experience on Twitter, saying that time is not just moving and it feels like a month has a thousand days.

"Always thought every month has some 30 days. First time realising that it has a thousand days. Time is just not moving. Fearing Corona everything stopped including TIME...Ab kya Karna hai Corona?" posted Ram Gopal Varma on his Twitter profile.

Always thought every month has some 30 days ..First time realising that it has a thousand days ..Time is just not moving 😳😳😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 28, 2020





Fearing Corona everything stopped including TIME..Ab kya karna hai Corona ?😢😫😳 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 28, 2020

On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy with a project based on the rape and murder of Disha that took place in Hyderabad. The script work and pre-production activities are currently happening on social media.

