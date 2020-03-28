 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Tollywood News: Time is not Just moving, says Ram Gopal Varma

Tollywood News: Time is not Just moving, says Ram Gopal VarmaRam Gopal Varma
Highlights

Tollywood News: Ram Gopal Varma is constantly trying to make fun of the current times which are worse because of the widespread of Corona Virus in...

Tollywood News: Ram Gopal Varma is constantly trying to make fun of the current times which are worse because of the widespread of Coronavirus in India. RGV is also spending time at home and is following social distancing. Today, he shared his experience on Twitter, saying that time is not just moving and it feels like a month has a thousand days.

"Always thought every month has some 30 days. First time realising that it has a thousand days. Time is just not moving. Fearing Corona everything stopped including TIME...Ab kya Karna hai Corona?" posted Ram Gopal Varma on his Twitter profile.


On the work front, Ram Gopal Varma is currently busy with a project based on the rape and murder of Disha that took place in Hyderabad. The script work and pre-production activities are currently happening on social media.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories