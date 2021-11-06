Time locked for SSMB28

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is all set to join his hands with none other than Wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas for his next film

After Athadu and Kaleja, the film which is tentatively titled #SSMB28 will be marking the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram and the expectations are high on this movie as well.

Featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the makers have decided to launch the film in December and commence the regular shoot after Sankranti next year.

After 'Maharshi', Pooja Hegde is romancing Mahesh Babu all over again for the second time with this movie. The makers have already roped in star music composer SS Thaman to compose tunes for the films.

Harika and Hassine Creations banner is on board to bankroll this project. After wrapping up this project, Mahesh Babu will join hands with none other than SS Rajamouli for his next.