'Timeless Love' Lyrical Video Is Out From Naga Chaitanya And Krithi Shetty's 'Custody'

Tollywood's young actors Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are all set to showcase a complete action based love tale with the Custody movie in a few days. As the release date is nearing, slowly the makers are dropping frequent updates on social media. Off late, they shared the lyrical video of the retro song, "Timeless Love' and showcased the lead actors in bygone attires. Being a perfect party number and a romantic song, it is all melodious and beautiful…



Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty also shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song posters and the lyrical video, Chay also wrote, "Here's the second single Timeless Love from #Custody . Thank you @ilaiyaraaja sir @thisisysr @ramjowrites @madhankarky for another beautiful melody !

Tel:

Tam:

Well, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty looked awesome in bygone attires. Chay wore a blue suit while Krithi shined in a complete golden gown. This second single of this movie is all melodious and is a complete visual treat too. The vintage looks, vibrant theme and retro theme made the song look colourful too. Yuvan Shankar Raja crooned this song along with Kapil Kapilan and also composed it in a melodious tune!



Going with the earlier teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted. So, we need to wait and watch to know Chaitanya's mission as he is seen doling out that he holds the truth and it is in his custody! On the whole, the teaser raised the expectations on the movie and showcased Chaitanya in a powerful action role!

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie! The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!