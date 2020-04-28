Tollywood: Allu Arjun begins DSP hangover

Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun worked with several music directors in his career and almost everyone impressed him with their tunes. But, Thaman will always be special to Allu Arjun for the audio album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun is now teaming up with Devi Sri Prasad for Sukumar's Pushpa.

The buzz is that Devi Sri Prasad is working hard to come up with a unique and special audio album of the film. Devi Sri Prasad wants to give the audiences a special feel about the audio album. The music director already composed half of the audio album and Allu Arjun is said to be in DSP music hangover.

Devi Sri Prasad aims to avoid comparisons with Allu Arjun's last film and also hopes to impress the music listeners and fans with his compositions.