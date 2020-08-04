Tollywood: Ever since the announcement of Allu Arjun's new movie has come out in the media, there are a lot of reports about the same. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie and no one thought that the project gets announced this soon.

Apparently, Allu Arjun had his blind belief in Koratala Siva who only narrated the logline and the actor's characterization. Siva is yet to prepare the bound script. Allu Arjun gave his nod for the project and locked Siva who is working on the full script, along with his team members.

Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva never teamed up and this is their first-ever movie. The untitled movie is also about saving the environment, just like Janatha Garage, says the sources. More details on the movie will come out soon.