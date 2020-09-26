Tollywood: Balakrishna's flop still haunts this producer!

Tollywood: Balakrishna's Maharathi is one of the big flops in Telugu. Sneha and Meera Jasmine played the leading ladies while Jayaprada played the lead antagonist. Vakada Apparao is the producer of the film and the movie released in the year 2007.

Interestingly, the film's losses are still haunting the producer. As per the latest reports, the film released 13 years ago but the debts on the film are still active. Vakada Apparao himself revealed the same in a recent interview.



"When I started the film, a lot of financiers came forward to do the film but then, many turned back during the film's making. After that, I focused on pooling money and could not concentrate on the script. I got a loan from a bank for 4 crores and I am still playing the debts." said Vakada Apparao. P Vasu is the director of the movie.

