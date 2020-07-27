Tollywood: Big Action Entertainer In Nagarjuna & Praveen Sattaru's Combination

Tollywood: On the occasion of the birthday of Asian Group Chairman Narayan Das K Narang ji, Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment are delighted to announce their next project starring King Nagarjuna. This slick action entertainer will be written and directed by Praveen Sattaru.

This film is being produced by the two production houses with Narayan Das ji, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar as the Producers. Shooting to commence shortly.