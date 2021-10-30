Tollywood celebrities paid respects to Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada star hero Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack yesterday in Bangalore. The family shifted the mortal remains to Kanteevara Stadium in Hyderabad to give a chance to the fans to have a final glimpse of the actor. Tollywood celebrities too paid their respects to the actor.

Today morning, Nandamuri Balakrishna paid his respects to Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor expressed his heartfelt condolences. Producer Sai Korrapati was seen with Balakrishna during the visit.

Today afternoon, Jr NTR paid his respects to Puneeth Rajkumar. The actor was seen alongside director Prashanth Neel. NTR shares a very good bonding with Puneeth and his family.

Today evening, celebrities Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth and Ali also paid their respects to the actor. Producer Rockline Venkatesh was also seen with them.

Rana Daggubati, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Deva and others also paid their respects to the beloved actor of Kannada