Tollywood Director Koratala Siva Decides To Quit From Social Media

Tollywood's ace director Koratala Siva who used to be active on social media suddenly decided to quit Twitter. He shared a note on his Twitter page and informed all his fans about this news. This shocked many of his fans. Well, presently he is busy with the Acharya movie and then moves on to direct NTR's 30th movie. The shooting of this movie will start in October, 2021.





This post reads, "Hello, I would like to let you know that I'm moving away from social media. I've had my moments in this space but it is time I move away. I will stay in touch with you all through our media friends. We will continue to interact. The medium changes but our bond doesn't."

Speaking about Koratala Siva's work front, he is presently busy with Chiranjeevi's Acharya movie. This film is having Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This flick is bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Ram Charan will also play a full-length role in this action genre essaying the role of 'Rudra'. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing a cameo and portray the role of Ram Charan's love interest.