Tollywood directors praised after ‘The Goat Life’ premiere

Malayalam cinema’s leading actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran, stars in “The Goat Life,” which is poised for its theatrical release on the 28th of this month. The film will be available in Malayalam as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Mythri Movie Distribution Company is handling the release in the Telugu States. A number of Tollywood directors recently attended the celebrity premiere of “The Goat Life” and were unanimous in their praise, describing the film as extraordinary.

The premiere saw the participation of Hero Prithviraj Sukumaran, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, producers Y. Ravishankar and Naveen Yerneni, Mythri distributor Shashi, and directors Hanu Raghavapudi, Ajay Bhupathi, Siva Nirvana, P. Mahesh Babu, Praveen Sattaru, Srinu Vaitla, Kishore Tirumala, and Chandrasekhar Yeleti.