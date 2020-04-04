Tollywood: Gopichand repeats it again!

Tollywood: Action hero Gopichand is currently busy working on an exciting film under the direction of Sampath Nandi. Seetimaar is the title of the movie and Tamannah Bhatia is playing the leading lady in the movie.

Gopichand plays a Kabaddi coach in the movie. Interestingly, the latest buzz around the movie reveals that the film stars Urvashi Rautela in a special song of the movie. Urvashi Rautela earlier did the films Grand Masthi, Kaabil and others.

Already, the makers wrapped up 60 per cent of the film and they are waiting for the lockdown period to come to an end. This is not the first time that a Bollywood hottie acted with Gopichand in recent times. In his last film Chanakya, Gopichand acted with Zareen Khan. This is the second time that Gopichand and Urvashi are acting together.