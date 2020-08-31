RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Unfortunately, the film is not going to release next year. With the delay that the film is undergoing, it takes a lot of time for the film to get completed. Rajamouli's biggiestarsand Ram Charan in the lead roles. Unfortunately, the film is not going to release next year. With the delay that the film is undergoing, it takes a lot of time for the film to get completed.

NTR was making a proper plan to entertain the fans for the next two to three years, with at least three films. But, the delay of RRR disappointed all his plans.

The film with Trivikram Srinivas can begin only after the completion of RRR. With RRR getting pushed, the film with Trivikram also get postponed.

On the other side, NTR wanted to work with Prashant Neel, right after KGF. The director began the shoot for KGF and he will be available from Sankranthi next year. But, NTR can't adjust dates to the director, resulting in the director going ahead with another star.

Thus, nothing is going as per the plan for NTR.