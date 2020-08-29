Tollywood: Team Vakeel Saab ready with motion poster

Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday in a few days. As per the speculations in the media, the makers of Vakeel Saab are planning to release a motion poster of the film on the same day. Music director Thaman has hinted the same on social media, the other day. The fans will also see the updates of other movies from Pawan Kalyan, on this occasion.

Pawan Kalyan is extremely happy now with his lineup of films. The star actor is surely going to make sure to finish the shoot of Vakeel Saab this year. From next year, he will resume the shoot for Krish's film and also start the shoot for another film under Harish Shankar direction.

A few more directors are ready to do films with Pawan and the details of the same might come out on his birthday.