Tollywood: Tough challenge for Arjun Reddy director!

Tollywood: Telugu film industry personalities are currently taking the BeTheRealMan challenge in a sportive manner.

Tollywood: Telugu film industry personalities are currently taking the BeTheRealMan challenge in a sportive manner. They are making sure that the challenge inspires many to take up chores at home. Krish has now come up with yet another interesting challenge.

"In the same same spirit, I'm nominating the man who started #BeTheRealMan challenge @imvangasandeep, @mmkeeravaani garu who nominated me for that and the birthday boy @nagashwin7 to share their favourite books or writers." posted Krish on his Twitter profile.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga replied, "I read subject related books during graduation & never after college, not even a screenplay book during filmmaking post-graduation. Friends & family are sick & tired motivating me to read, but now I'll try seriously. I will start with the above mentioned books. Thank you."



We have to see if this challenge also goes viral like that of #BeTheRealMan challenge.

