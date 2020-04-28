Tollywood: Vijaya Nirmala biopic; here's a clarity

Tollywood: For the past few days in the movie industry, there is a buzz about Vijaya Nirmala biopic in the Telugu film industry. Keerthy Suresh name came into consideration for the project but Vijaya Nirmala's son Naresh has issued a clarification citing that he would bring the biopic to the big screen and gave no permission to anyone else.

Naresh admitted that he has been working on the script of the movie for the past two years. The actor also condemned the ongoing speculations on the project and told that the script needs more time to get wrapped. The actor hopes to finish the script by the year end.

Naresh wants to direct and produce the movie. As of now, the project is not on cards and the script work is in progress. It would be interesting to see who will play Superstar Krishna in the film.