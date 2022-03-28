Tollywood's Ace Actor Vijay Devarakonda And Star Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh Join Hands For Another Mass Entertainer

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Vijay Devarakonda and ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh are all set to entertain the movie buffs with the Liger movie. Being a sports drama, Vijay will be seen as an MME boxer in this movie. After this most-awaited movie, this star combo is joining hands for another mass entertainer…



Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh shared this happy news on their Twitter page… Take a look!

The announcement poster is awesome and stated that the launch will be done tomorrow i.e on 29th March, 2022 @14:20 PM.

Charmme also shared the announcement poster and is all happy…

She also wrote, "A new MISSION is ready to take off. The Destructive Combo @TheDeverakonda - #PuriJagannadh Next Mission Launch on 𝟐𝟗 - 𝟎𝟑 – 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 14:20 HOURS Stay FOCUSED @PuriConnects".

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. Ace actors like Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin are roped in to play important roles. Well, another great surprise for the audience is that, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda underwent a physical transformation for this movie and flew to Thailand to take martial arts training to best fit the bill as he will be seen as an MME boxer in this sports drama! Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie while Tanishk Bagchi also signed as the composer!

Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!