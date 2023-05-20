Tollywood's Mega Gathering: All Big Stars Unite for SR NTR's 100-Year Celebrations

Last month, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, the son of the late legend and political leader, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, celebrated his father's centenary in Vijayawada. The event attracted a massive crowd of fans, with Superstar Rajinikanth and Chandrababu Naidu gracing the occasion. The fans of the Nandamuri Clan were overjoyed with the festivities, and now their excitement is set to soar even higher as Tollywood's biggest stars will come together for SR NTR's 100-year celebrations in Hyderabad.

It has been announced that the Telugu Desam Party will organize its own centenary celebrations of SR NTR on May 20, 2023, at the Kaithalapur Grounds in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Recently, party members met with NTR and extended an invitation to him to attend the ceremony. According to the latest news, the event will be graced by stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Victory Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, NTR, Allu Arjun, and several others.