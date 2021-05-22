Tollywood's PR BA Raju Passes Away After Suffering From Cardiac Arrest

BA Raju is a senior journalist, leading PRO and producer in Tollywood. He was infected with coronavirus a few days ago and died while receiving treatment yesterday night. He was recently admitted to Care Hospital in Banjara Hills due to Covid-19 related illness. Family members said he died suddenly while receiving treatment. But his son said on social media that he died of a heart attack on Friday night due to fluctuations in sugar levels.

With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest.

May his Soul Rest In Peace.

Dad Be A "Raju" Forever because You are a "SUPERHIT" in Our Hearts. pic.twitter.com/QpNYpFW4t0 — Shiva Kumar B (@shivakumar2204) May 21, 2021

It is already known that BA Raju's wife B Jaya died two years ago. BA Raju and Jaya have two sons. The untimely death of BA Raju, who was associated with all the celebrities in the Telugu film industry, has shocked the Tollywood industry.