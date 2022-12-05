Top 5: It's Adivi Sesh HIT 2 Tops the List

Hit 2:



Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Choudary's movie was one of the season's biggest hits. Both the first-day talk and the openings were very encouraging. Due to this, the film made a tonne of money at the box office and broke even within the first two days of domestic box office receipts.

Love Today:

The critically acclaimed Tamil movie is now available in Telugu. Last week, it outperformed many other straight films and did well at the box office. It stood out as the ideal entertainer in recent years. The collections are good even after the second weekend.

Matti Kusthi:

The lack of a strong star cast resulted in the movie lacking openers. Although the audience did not object to the material, the film had trouble staying in theatres. Additionally, the audience turned a deaf ear to this movie due to Hit2's booming soundtrack. Vishnu Vishal portrayed the lead role.

Masooda:

By the end of the third weekend, this popular movie's box office receipts have decreased. This mother-daughter-focused horror film wowed the audience with its unique viewpoint and a few never-before-seen scenes.

Drishyam 2:

The movie, which was initially produced in Malayalam, was a hit. Venkatesh played a prominent role in the Telugu remake that followed. Now in Hindi, Ajay Devgan is playing the lead in the Hindi version. The film did reasonably well at the box office in the north, and it also did well in Hyderabad and other urban areas.