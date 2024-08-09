Top Technicians roped in for YVS Chowdary’s film with Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, a prominent name in the esteemed Nandamuri family, is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema. As the great-grandson of the legendary Shri NTR, grandson of Hari Krishna, and son of the late Shri Janaki Ram, this film marks a significant milestone in the family's illustrious legacy.



Directed by the acclaimed YVS Chowdary, the film is produced by Yalamanchili Geetha under the banner "New Talent Roars @," with Ramesh Attili serving as the Executive Producer. YVS Chowdary, renowned for his role in launching new talent, has shared details about the star-studded project.

The film will feature Veenah Rao, an accomplished Kuchipudi dancer and Telugu actress, as the lead heroine opposite Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. The music will be composed by the Oscar-winning MM Keeravani, with lyrics penned by the celebrated Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose. Sai Madhav Burra, known for his impactful dialogues, will write the film’s script.

Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao has undergone extensive training to prepare for his debut, aiming to showcase his diverse talents in this highly anticipated film. The story and screenplay, crafted by YVS Chowdary, promise to offer a captivating cinematic experience, blending new talent with seasoned expertise. Further details about the film’s genre and other aspects will be revealed soon.