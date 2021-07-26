Trivikram still working on Mahesh Babu's script?

Superstar Mahesh Babu has finally signed a project with the wizard of the words Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'. Tentatively titled as #SSMB28 Harika and Hassine Creations banner is bankrolling this project.

According to the latest reports, the script is not yet locked for the film. Trivikram is currently busy writing so many versions for the script and the works are still underway. Though Trivikram wraps up the script mostly in a month, he is taking more time for Mahesh Babu's flick.



Some are claiming that as he is also busy with 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake script, he is barely getting time to work on SSMB28.



On the other hand, there are speculations that Trisha Krishnan is in talks to play the leading lady role in the project. More details on the same are awaited.

