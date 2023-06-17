Trolls on ‘Adipurush:’ Iconic DD ‘Ramayan’ director reacts on VFX, dialogues

“Adipurush,” which hit theatres yesterday, is being heavily trolled on social media, both for its VFX and direction. Some even opined that cartoons and “Amar Chithra Katha” stories have better quality than the film, which was directed by Om Raut.



Moti Sagar, who directed the popular “Ramayan” for Doordarshan, has made his comments to “Adipurush” backlash. He says team could have been careful in their approach towards the Ramayana.

“Adipurush” has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

"Certain comments, which I am reading on the news and on Twitter, I can say they could have been careful," says Moti Sagar, who worked on the 1987 show “Ramayan” with his father Ramanand Sagar and brother Prem Sagar.

Moti Sagar said the makers approached the film like a superhero movie to connect with the younger audience.

"They would have thought that today’s generation will accept something which is like “Marvel” comics and other things, something that will connect more with them. Perhaps, they thought they can tell the same story of Ramayana but in their language, so people will understand it better," he added.

Moti Sagar said creating “Ramayan” as a TV serial gave them the opportunity to go into the depth of the mythological epic, which is difficult to do in a "three-hour film".

"This is a totally different genre. I would not compare “Ramayan” that we made with this film. I've heard that a lot of effort has gone into the making of this movie, the music and everything. The big stars, they all have worked hard."

Prabhas's makeover as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan in Ravana’s getup has also sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Many felt that the makers simply tried to stack up the heads together since they couldn’t accommodate the 10-headed Raavan onscreen.

Another criticism is that the film has shown injustice to the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and that it is a pathetic copy of ‘Avengers’ and ‘Planet of the Apes’. People also expressed disbelief that the film was made at a budget of Rs 700 crore. “Even children’s cartoons and video games have better quality,” wrote one user.

The teaser of the film was also heavily trolled, though the trailer had received a better response. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Om Raut under the banner of T-series and Retrophiles. “Adipurush” is Bhushan Kumar’s third collaboration after 'Saaho' and 'Radhe Shyam'.

