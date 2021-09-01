Tuck Jagadish Trailer: A Complete Emotional And Action Family Drama

Tollywood's young actor Nani is all set to entertain the audience with his family entertainer 'Tuck Jagadish'. As promised the makers have unveiled the trailer of this movie through social media and showcased a glimpse of this lovely family drama. Nani best fits the bill as the lead actor and amazed the audience with his awesome screen presence.



Nani shared the trailer of Tuck Jagadish on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

There is an invisible connect that has a living heartbeat which I have with all of you which no medium can explain. Am going to hold onto that connection this Vinayaka Chavithi. Through love and cinema. మీ Nani#TuckJagadish Trailer@PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/O5PmAS88ug pic.twitter.com/2zVqZsvr4K — Nani (@NameisNani) September 1, 2021

The trailer poster showcased Nani in a complete stylish avatar and coming to the trailer, it started off the village politics of Bhudevipuram. Nasser and his elder son Jagapathi Babu raise their voice against the villain while Nani is introduced with an awesome fight sequence. Ritu Varma looked awesome in a classy avatar while Aishwarya Rajesh essayed the role of Nani's sister. Then the plot shifts to an emotional base revealing that Jagapathi Babu is not Nani's family member. Thus, two brothers turn into rivals while Nani hopes to make his village free of land fights fulfilling his father's last wish!

Well, let us see how Nani protects his village from the hands of the villain and patches up with his elder brother Nani.

SS Thaman's awesome BGM also made the trailer worth watching and took it to the next level. This movie also has Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Daniel Balaji, Tiruveer, Rohini, Devadarsini and Praveen in other prominent roles. This Shiva Nirvana's directorial is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Tuck Jagadish will be an OTT release and it will be aired on Amazon Prime on 10th September, 2021.